Aston Villa v Newcastle: Last time out

Aston Villa host Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

In March, the sides shared the points in a 1-1 draw at St James' Park.

An own goal from Ciaran Clark had put Villa ahead with four minutes left, but Jamaal Lascelles scored in stoppage time to rescue a point for relegation-threatened Newcastle.

The Magpies remained just two points above the drop zone after the result, but Steve Bruce's side went on to win five of their final eight games to stay clear of trouble.