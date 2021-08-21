Aston Villa 2-0 Newcastle: Smith reaction

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith, speaking to Match of the Day: "It was an OK performance but a much better result after last week. You have to battle for the first win and we did that today.

"We just lacked intensity last week. I called it an international friendly but you cannot do that in front of 42,000 at Villa Park.

"It is brilliant to have the fans back and they have waited 18 months to get back. It was great to give them the three points to savour.

"We have seen Danny Ings [score] against us so it is good he is an Aston Villa player now."