Roofe on booing - gossip

Striker Kemar Roofe says Rangers supporters are booing because they are bored after they were jeered off for the second time in three games. (The Scotsman)

Fenerbahce boss Ismail Kartal has hinted Ryan Kent may be left on the fringes of his squad despite demands from fans in Turkey for the former Rangers star to given more game time. (Daily Record)

Ex-Rangers boss Dick Advocaat looks set to come out of retirement for the fifth time, with the 75-year-old pondering an offer to take charge of Caribbean island Curacao. (Scottish Sun)

