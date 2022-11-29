H﻿arry Kane says he feels physically fine and has played through worse injuries than his latest knock in his career.

T﻿he Tottenham forward sustained a heavy blow to the ankle in the opening 6-2 win over Iran and was taken off after 76 minutes.

But speaking before Tuesday's final Group B game against Wales, he said: "I’m feeling good. I know there’s been loads of noise about that.

"The Iran game I could have played the full 90 minutes but the manager changed it for different reasons and tactical reasons.

"I had a precautionary scan which is really common in our sport to be honest. It came back pretty much all clear and I was good to go. Physically I feel good and I felt stronger in the game against the USA and I’ll be ready for the game on Tuesday.

"I have definitely played with worse stuff throughout my career. Most professional footballers will tell you that they are feeling things here and there throughout the season and throughout a tournament. This is very minor compared to other stuff I’ve had in my career."