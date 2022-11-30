A quartet of Scottish Premiership players had starring roles as Australia reached the World Cup knockout rounds for just the second time in their history with a stunning 1-0 win over Denmark.

C﻿eltic's Aaron Mooy played the full 90 minutes, as did Hearts' Kye Rowles and Aziz Behich of Dundee United, while S﻿t Mirren's Keanu Baccus came on at half-time.

Rowles formed an impenetrable partnership with Aberdeen-born Harry Souttar - the "the centre-halves were the standouts" noted BBC pundit Jermaine Jenas - while Hearts duo Cammy Devlin and Nathaniel Atkinson were unused substitutes for the Socceroos, whose only previous foray beyond the groups came in 2006.

Matthew Leckie scored the decisive goal in the second half and Australia held firm to spark delirium.

Hibs forward Martin Boyle was ruled out of the tournament through injury just days before Australia's group opener, but didn't let the fact he was on crutches dampen his mood.

For the second game in a row, manager Graham Arnold brought Boyle to the centre of a post-match huddle as the Aussies got the celebrations started.

Arnold's men finish second behind France on goal difference, and will face either Poland, Argentina or Saudi Arabia in the last 16 on Saturday.

