Liverpool's consistent links with a move for Jude Bellingham were a hot talking point on this week's The Red Kop podcast.

Bellingham's World Cup form and his social media activity showing him interacting with Liverpool players has further increased speculation he could move to Anfield.

So what are the chances?

Mick Moran from The Kopite Podcast was a guest on BBC Radio Merseyside's The Red Kop and said: "It’s hard because of the prices. His fee will be up even more after his performances in this World Cup. If you buy him for £150m, he will be in your midfield for 10 years. In terms of an investment it’s quite cheap to get someone that good. I heard Phil Foden say how there are no weaknesses in his game.

"I suppose it comes down to if we get the sale of the club. It doesn’t look like it will come quickly but if miraculously it does then something might happen. He's good mates with Trent and Henderson. It’s good making these links but I suppose it comes down to finances in the end and if Liverpool can do it. Unless we sell a couple in the current way we do things then it doesn’t look like it will happen."

Listen to The Red Kop on BBC Sounds