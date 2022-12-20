Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

Morocco's semi-final exit from the World Cup at the hands of eventual runners up France last week meant that Hakim Ziyech - the last Chelsea player at the tournament - was eliminated, meaning that for the first time since Euro 2016 Chelsea did not have a representative in the final of either the World Cup or European Championships.

Of course, N'Golo Kante would likely have made the French team had he been fit enough to be selected, but that has very much been the theme for Chelsea's only world-class midfielder over the last couple of years. Kante and Ziyech themselves, coincidentally enough, have both been linked with moves away in 2023 with the Frenchman likely leaving on a free and Ziyech possibly departing as early as next month.

The Blues would do well to keep Kante around in my opinion. After all, class is permanent and form and injury are temporary, not to mention Chelsea are sorely lacking in defensive-minded midfielders at the moment.

In the opposite direction, the transfer deals for Christopher Nkunku of RB Leipzig - raised here back in September - and FC Molde's Datro Fofana are very much in the works. Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol, an ever-present in Croatia's World Cup team, has also long been linked with the club, but his increase in profile in Qatar, along with that of Jude Bellingham, has driven up demand, transfer fees and wages for those two.

It is still possible that Nkunku's arrival could be moved up to January, especially with the sad news of Armando Broja's recent cruciate knee injury in a friendly against Aston Villa. Yet again, it's going to be a busy January on and off the field for the Blues.