'Fir Park damage reopens relocation debate'

Jenna Thomson, Motherwell fan

What should’ve been a weekend celebrating Motherwell’s return turned into a much drearier occasion. Fir Park was in a state of disrepair with burst pipes and flooding galore.

The unfortunate damage caused our game against St Mirren to be postponed but at least Friday’s match with Kilmarnock is looking more hopeful. One thing that has emerged from the damage is the ‘should Motherwell relocate?’ debate.

There have been calls for numerous years for Fir Park to be demolished and the club to relocate to Ravenscraig, which has been a very controversial idea among fans.

Currently, the Ravenscraig area is still under major development and has only one bus that covers from the sports centre to the high street and back.

It would be relatively deserted in terms of nearby buildings and with poor transport links it doesn’t seem viable. That’s without thinking of the money it would cost to demolish the current ground and build a new operational stadium.

The argument for the relocation is that Fir Park is past its sell-by-date and costs too much to maintain when it needs constant repairs.

However, the full infrastructure of the stands, seats and pie stalls were all upgraded for the first time in decades thanks to the money they club made from selling James Scott and David Turnbull.

The club has invested over £1m in the stadium and it would be financial suicide for Motherwell to consider jumping ship now. Most important of all, how else are fans supposed to know who Motherwell are signing if targets can’t visit the Uppercrust just down the road after their first day in the ‘Shire?

Fir Park is the home of not only Motherwell FC but to the players, the behind-the-scenes staff, multiple generations of fans, and to the wider community as a whole and here's hoping it stays that way for more decades to come.