Dave Azzopardi, Talking Wolves, external

The World Cup break is here and it has come at the right time for Wolves. The club's start to the season has been concerning.

A lack of goals and looking leaky at the back means that Wolves will be at the foot of the Premier League table throughout the break.

Despite a poor start, Wolves fans shouldn't be too concerned. The Julen Lopetegui era officially starts this week and his lap around Molineux on Saturday evening was close to giving me goosebumps.

There was an instant connection between the new head coach and fans and it is looking like it could be an exciting time. Lopetegui was present for the home defeat against league leaders Arsenal and would have learned a lot about the squad he is set to inherit.

You would assume (and hope) that the club owners have promised the Spaniard some money to spend in January too so he can strengthen and change his playing squad.

Wolves are currently four points adrift from safety in the Premier League but the appointment of the experienced Lopetegui will mean a new structure and hopefully an injection of confidence into this talented squad. As Lopetegui said at the end of his opening press conference, out of darkness, cometh light.