Sam Holloway, LeicesterFanTV, external

It’s an easy place to begin for Leicester - what a shambles of a window.

Our skipper and number-one goalie Kasper Schmeichel leaves us three days before the Premier League starts, and it has shown that Danny Ward is not up to the task and lacks the experience.

Wesley Fofana spitting his dummy out of the pram, basically crying for a move out of the club - I, and most Leicester fans, would never want to see him in a Leicester shirt ever again. We’re glad he’s got the move to Chelsea so he can go and take his ego elsewhere. No player is bigger than the club.

Overall, it has been shocking by Leicester - no money coming into the club, players on too high wages for other clubs to want them. It will be our downfall and, I’ve got to be honest, I am disappointed by the club and owners with how they’re handling business.

Finally, on deadline day, we are being linked with some new players, but it is too little too late at this point. Let's hope for a good season, but it’s been a shock horror start, and the table proves that...