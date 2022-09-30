R﻿alph Hasenhuttl has been speaking to the media ahead of Southampton hosting Everton at St. Mary's Stadium.

H﻿ere are the key lines from the news conference:

H﻿asenhuttl confirmed that there are no new injury worries for Southampton who will still be without long-term absentee Romeo Lavia.

T﻿he Saints boss said he would have to leave one player out of the squad, calling it "the real pressure decision" and the "hardest thing to do".

S﻿outhampton have picked up all seven of their points this season from a losing position and Hasenhuttl said: "It is not the plan to go into losing positions, because it is not always easy to turn things around."

S﻿outhampton had 10 senior first team members available during the international break and the Austrian said he used the time to "work individually on some behaviours that we need for our game".

O﻿ne player that seems to have benefitted from staying is Ainsley Maitland-Niles who Hasenhuttl has said is "closer to what we want from him" as they continue to look for solutions to Lavia's absence.

Visitors Everton sit just once place below Southampton and Hasenhuttl is aware of the improvements made: "They had a tough start and have now shown with their squad that they can win games. It will be an interesting game, but we are ready."

F﻿ollow Friday's Premier League manager news conferences