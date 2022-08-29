Potter says the fact midfielder Moises Caicedo is being linked with a move away from the club is "no surprise". Potter added: "He's a top person, young and has all the attributes to play at the highest level. But we don't want to lose him and we don't think we will, but you never know. We're calm and confident."

Midfielder Adam Lallana is still struggling with a calf injury and will not be fit for the game against Fulham.

But Potter said they are assessing Joel Veltman, who came off with some stiffness in his neck during the win over Leeds. "He's better today, so we'll make a decision closer to the game."

Potter said it was important for players to enjoy the victories and performances on the back of the 1-0 win over Leeds. He added: "That's what we do it for. It's about bringing joy to each other and supporters."

He said that they are not thinking about league positions at this early stage, despite being fourth. "Maybe if we're here with four games to go, we can be more excited! We have to be satisfied with our start and we're positive. Ten points from four games is a great return and we're happy with that, but we need to stay calm and keep doing our best."