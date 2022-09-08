C﻿allum Wilson says VAR is "making the game more messy than it needs to be" after Newcastle were denied a goal against Crystal Palace.

The Magpies were initially awarded a goal by referee Michael Salisbury when Tyrick Mitchell knocked the ball into his own net but after a VAR review, it was ruled that Joe Willock had fouled Vicente Guaita although replays showed how Mitchell appeared to push the Newcastle man into the Palace goalkeeper.

A﻿fter refereeing body PGMOL admitted that decision was wrong, Wilson argued VAR should only be used for blatant mistakes.

"﻿As soon as the referee gets called over to the monitor, his judgement is clouded," Wilson told the Footballer's Football podcast.

"All confusion starts at that point. Ultimately, you should only use VAR for blatantly wrong decisions. You shouldn't need to be showing everybody the lines.

"﻿Just make a decision and get on with it."

H﻿is podcast co-host Michail Antonio went further, saying it should be scrapped altogether.

"﻿It needs to be binned," he said. "When the referee makes a decision, he's made it and you can accept it, even if it's wrong.

"﻿If someone's watching it on video and it's still wrong, then it's pointless."

L﻿isten to the full episode now on BBC Sounds