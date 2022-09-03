Motherwell 0-0 Dundee Utd: What the manager said

Motherwell manager Stevie Hammell: "I felt we played really well and controlled the majority of the game. There wasn't much [difference] in that game than there was against Inverness [on Wednesday] which we won pretty comfortably.

"I think if we're a little bit more clinical we come away with the three points pretty comfortably today.

"What we're trying to do is difficult - to play the way we want to play. It's not always going to be perfect.

"It takes time and a lot of effort and coaching and detail. But any neutral watching would have thought Motherwell played with a real identity and style. The only thing missing was the end product."