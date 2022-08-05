Everton captain Seamus Coleman says he "can still feel the tingle" when he recalls beating Chelsea last season.

In dire need of three points, Richarlison's second-half winner breathed new life into the Toffees' survival push amid emotional scenes at Goodison park.

"I just had that feeling Goodison was readymade for three points that day - we just felt we were going to beat Chelsea," he said. "The fans pushed us over the line.

"I can feel the tingle in my arms even thinking about it now."

Coleman believes there are lessons he and his team-mates can learn from a season of struggle and is hopeful of a more productive campaign this time around.

"That was the toughest season of my career," he said. "I think you have got to let it go very quickly because it is not something we are looking at as an achievement.

"There are things we can take from it. If we come together like we did - the fans and players - and play a certain way that suits a Goodison crowd where they can get up and support you and keep that atmosphere going, then we can take a lot."

For more from Coleman and an examination of Everton, listen the exclusive podcast on BBC Sounds now