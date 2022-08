It was a game Livingston fans will want to forget quickly, but one player who did earn pass marks was Sean Kelly.

He helped keep Motherwell's dangerman Kevin van Veen quiet for long spells, and it was only the introduction of Joe Efford that finally began to stretch the Livi defence.

In the end, despite a low-par performance, a spot kick is all that stopped Livi gaining a point on the road.

Read the match report here