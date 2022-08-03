New number for Ramsdale
- Published
Aaron Ramsdale has taken the number one shirt at Arsenal for the upcoming season.
After Bernd Leno's move to Fulham, the Gunners goalkeeper has ditched his previous number 32.
Since joining the club from Sheffield United in August 2021, Ramsdale has made 37 appearances in all competitions, keeping 14 clean sheets.
Skip twitter post
🏴 RAMSDA1E pic.twitter.com/ouog4aBXNF— Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 3, 2022
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post