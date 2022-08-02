Red Bull Salzburg are open to offers in excess of £45m for 19-year-old Slovenia forward Benjamin Sesko, who is a target for Manchester United, as well as for Chelsea and Newcastle United. (i Sport), external

United boss Erik ten Hag is looking to sell six defenders before the end of the transfer window. (Mail), external

One of those could be centre-back Eric Bailly, who has turned down a reunion with Jose Mourinho at Roma in favour of a move to Sevilla. (Sun), external

Meanwhile, United have held talks with former England midfielder Tom Huddlestone over a player-coach role with their under-21s. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Want more transfer news? Read Tuesday's full gossip column