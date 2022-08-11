Brentford 'a perfect match' for Damsgaard

New Brentford signing Mikkel Damsgaard said after speaking to Thomas Frank he knew the club was a "perfect match" for him.

In his first interview, external since joining the club, he said: "It feels really good to finally sign and be ready to play and see the guys in the locker room, I’m so excited to get started.

"I know some of the guys, I've known some of them for a long time. Of course, it's nice when you go into a new locker room and see some familiar faces and can talk to somebody.

"After I spoke with Thomas about how he likes to play and how I like to play, it was a perfect match."

Thomas Frank added: "Mikkel is, in my opinion, another classic Brentford signing. He is a young player with big potential to develop further.

"He has been unlucky with injuries in the past year, but we have already seen that he is an extremely skillful player, who can run with the ball and move it well.

"Importantly, he is a player that will fit into our dressing room. He is a great character, he wants to work hard, he wants to work for the team, and he wants to develop."

Do you like what you hear about Brentford's fifth summer signing? Are you pleased the deal is finally over the line? Have your say here