PSV Eindhoven 0-1 Rangers: What they said

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst: "A very proud moment because I know what it means for the club and fans to be playing at the highest level in Europe. It's close to being the best moment.

"Ten years ago we were at the lowest point in our history, and it took hard work to build the club back to the level we achieve now. So it's a proud moment for me to be able to thank all the people who gave so much energy and time to build this club back again.

"It's going to be a great challenge."

Rangers striker Antonio Colak: "It's difficult to describe in words it was a great team performance. It's an amazing journey we'll have this year and I'm so proud of all of these guys.

"I was in tears on the pitch, it was just a moment of joy. As a kid I always wanted to compete at this level and to be here is amazing."