Transfer news: Antony wants to sign for Man Utd but Ajax want £84m

Ajax are holding out for £84m for winger Antony, who is determined to push through a move to Manchester United. His representatives are staying in England to help get the deal done. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Antony handed in a transfer request on Wednesday in order to make his desire to leave official. (Mirror)

The Red Devils have held talks with Newcastle United over the signing of goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. (Mail)

The clubs are yet to reach an agreement but United have submitted a loan offer for Dubravka. (Athletic - subscription required)

Meanwhile, Chelsea may move for Harry Maguire if they are unable to sign centre-back Wesley Fofana from Leicester. (Evening Standard)

Everton are in discussions with the Old Trafford club over a move for midfielder James Garner. (Athletic - subscription required)

Ajax striker Brian Brobbey says he rejected the chance to join United after his former boss Erik ten Hag sent him a message. (Voetbal International, via Star)

