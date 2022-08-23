As well as addressing Alfredo Morelos' omission from the Rangers squad, manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst said nothing would make him "prouder" than leading the side into the Champions League group stage

With Wednesday's play-off tie with PSV Eindhoven poised at 2-2, Antonio Colak is expected to lead the line for Rangers and Van Bronckhorst is "very happy" with the striker's performances

PSV had their weekend domestic fixture postponed while Rangers drew 2-2 with Hibernian. Van Bronckhorst said postponing the Hibs game was "not something that we wanted"