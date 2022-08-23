Rangers news conference key points

  • As well as addressing Alfredo Morelos' omission from the Rangers squad, manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst said nothing would make him "prouder" than leading the side into the Champions League group stage

  • With Wednesday's play-off tie with PSV Eindhoven poised at 2-2, Antonio Colak is expected to lead the line for Rangers and Van Bronckhorst is "very happy" with the striker's performances

  • PSV had their weekend domestic fixture postponed while Rangers drew 2-2 with Hibernian. Van Bronckhorst said postponing the Hibs game was "not something that we wanted"

  • Defender Connor Goldson says Rangers "have to be together" if they are to succeed in Eindhoven, adding: "This squad has to be more united than ever because we know it's going to be a massive game for the whole team."