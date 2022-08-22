Steve Cooper says Tuesday's Carabao Cup tie against Grimsby is part of what makes English football so special.

The Forest boss told BBC Radio Nottingham: "It's a brilliant, classic English cup tie, isn’t it? It’s what makes our football in this country so unique at times.

"A lot of people know I worked at Wrexham for over 10 years and have seen many big games there in the cup.

"We’re really looking forward to the game and our approach will be one of the right mentality and looking to get the right returns from the game.

"We step away from the Premier League for a game and put everything into the League Cup and take it very professionally and seriously. We want to play well and we want to win."

