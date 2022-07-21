Taylor double helps Forest beat Hertha Berlin

Nottingham Forest continued their pre-season campaign with a 3-1 win over Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin.

Lyle Taylor converted from Scott McKenna's header across goal to open the scoring, before adding a second from a tight angle.

Dean Henderson impressed at the Pirelli Stadium with an acrobatic save to deny Derry Scherant, but he was eventually beaten by Marvin Plattenhardt's header on the stroke of half-time.

Forest's third came inside the final 10 minutes when Lukas Ullrich turned the ball into his own net from Aaron Donnelly's low ball across the face of goal.

Forest complete their preparations for the new season with a trip to Germany to face Union Berlin on Saturday.