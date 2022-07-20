Steven Gerrard reckons his side "lacked quality" as they edged Brisbane Roar 1-0 in their final pre-season friendly in Australia.

Despite starting with first-team stars such as Philippe Coutinho, Leon Bailey and Danny Ings, Villa spluttered before the break and Gerrard made 10 half-time changes.

The replacements made the difference, with Cameron Archer scoring a 77th-minute winner to seal the Queensland Champions Cup for Gerrard's side.

"Our first-half performance lacked spark, it lacked quality," said Gerrard. "The second half we had more energy, more creativity and movement and we could have won by more."

Archer had a fine spell on loan at Preston in the second half of last season, scoring seven goals in 20 league appearances, and he boosted his chances of breaking into Gerrard's plans with an excellent finish.

"I thought the goal we scored was fantastic," the Villa boss said. "They had a lot of men behind the ball - sometimes that can be frustrating."