Ajax head coach Alfred Schreuder says he is still confident winger Antony, 22, will not be sold to Manchester United despite the latest £76m bid. (Metro), external

United are set to submit a £25m offer for PSV Eindhoven and Netherlands winger Cody Gakpo, 23. (Football Insider), external

Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Real Madrid and Spain winger Marco Asensio, 26, for 30m euros (£25.3m). (Telegraph - subscription required), external

United have also held further talks with Newcastle over a loan move for Slovakia goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, 33, that would include a £5m option to buy. (Mail), external

Meanwhile, the Old Trafford club have made a failed bid for Bayern Munich right-back Benjamin Pavard, 26. (L'Equipe - in French), external

Want more transfer news? Read Friday's full gossip column