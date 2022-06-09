Nathaniel Clyne is enjoying the football he is playing under Patrick Vieira - and has at least one more year to revel in it after extending his contract until the summer of 2023.

Clyne has made 171 appearances across two spells at Palace after coming through the club's academy system and he admits he has had to adapt his game to fit in with new styles.

"It's more demanding for the full-back now to be a threat going forward and supply goals and assists," he told Palace's official website.

"I actually prefer it because I think it's more entertaining. I like to attack and try to get forward whenever possible.

"The boss gives us licence to get forward. It's more about having possession and pressing higher up the pitch than it was last season.

"I like to use my pace to try to create chances and do the best I can for the team."

Fellow full-back - and academy graduate - Tyrick Mitchell has recently broken into the England squad and Clyne expects Palace's production line to continue bearing fruit.

"A lot of money has been spent to take the academy to the next level," he said. "I would have loved facilities like that so credit to Palace for building it.

"Showing we are bringing through players to the first-team will definitely have it in the youngsters’ mind that they can get a chance here. That's a big thing."