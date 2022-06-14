Mason Holgate says his "best years are to come" as he reflects on a turbulent campaign at Everton.

The 25-year-old has been at the club for seven years but, since signing a new contract in 2019-20, he admits the following two years "were not what I wanted".

With Yerry Mina often unavailable through injury, Frank Lampard started Holgate in all but two of his 18 games in charge and the defender enjoyed having the faith of his new boss.

"I believe I can bring a lot to this club," he told Everton's official website, external. "I view myself as one of the leaders in the changing room.

"I've been around a long time so people think I'm in my prime, but that is not the case.

"I am still young for my position so I will continue learning and improving.

"I always believe that if I keep working hard, something will go in my favour down the line - and I have no doubts whatsoever I can keep performing at a high standard now."