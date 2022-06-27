Manchester City legend Fernandinho has teased a new documentary about his extraordinarily successful time at Etihad Stadium.

In a two-minute trailer for 'Fernandinho: The Last Game' on his social media, external, the 37-year-old reveals he "will always be a Blue" and is in tears as his City career ends.

Featuring interviews with family, team-mates and Pep Guardiola, external, unseen footage captures Fernandinho's, external life as he prepares for his last day as club captain and the next stage of his life and career in Brazil.

"Every footballer knows he will have to leave his club some day but when it happens, it still surprises you," he says.

"After 17 years, it's time to go back home."