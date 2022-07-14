Ten Hag demands his United side be 'proactive'

Erik ten HagGetty Images

Erik ten Hag is demanding his players "take the initiative" in and out of possession as his Manchester United revolution continues to build during pre-season.

United face Melbourne Victory on Friday after thrashing Liverpool in Bangkok and Ten Hag wants more from his side.

"In every part of the team I want proactivity," he said. "That's the most important, that players take initiative - on the ball and off the ball, offence and defence.

"We want to press all day - sometimes we can we do that high but if not possible then we have to read it as a team and we drop lower."

Ten Hag is well-renowned for bringing through younger players and he plans to continue that at United.

"We have experienced players, but also a lot of young guys, young boys, who have a lot of potential," he said. "Man Utd is famous for it.

"Now it's to get the potential out and therefore we have to work really hard."