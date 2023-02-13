'To get that result is huge'
Former Tottenham defender Stephen Kelly says Bournemouth’s display against Newcastle should give them huge confidence going into the rest of the season.
He told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily: "They were the better side in in the opening stages.
"For Bournemouth still to be in touching distance and fighting, I think they have not really performed well for a large part of the season.
"They went through a spell when O’Neil took over and they had a great time, but at the moment they seem to be falling off. To come up against a Newcastle team who have been so resilient. They are such a hard team to break down and they have goals in them.
"For Bournemouth to come away with a point is a huge point. The confidence they will get knowing they have done that to a team who have been for a lot of teams unstoppable - to get that result is huge."
Liverpool forward Natasha Dowie added: "It will be a massive confidence booster for them against a top Newcastle team that are fighting for Champions League spots.
"One win changes the complexity a lot down there. It’s not like they are six, seven, eight points behind. Every game for them now is a cup final like every team around them, but one point is massive for them and one that at the end of the season could be vital."