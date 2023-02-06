We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal.

Here are some of your comments:

Everton fans

Robin: Shows how clueless Lampard was tactically and unable to motivate and connect to players and fans, just living off his playing reputation. The board have found a proper manager by default. We have every chance of staying up and we could not be playing a more winnable game next against Liverpool.

Neil: As much as I liked Frank, I think that was the problem. We, and maybe the players, liked him too much. So much so, you forget what you’re in it for. Dyche has quickly restored that work ethic. We’re all in it together and I’d like to think that the players understand that now. Onwards and upwards.

Jeremy: Early days yet! But more fight in one game than Lampard had all the time he was there. Lampard should have gone ages ago. Onwards and upwards, finish above Liverpool now.

Tom: Fight, determination and energy. Three things Everton have lacked not just this season, but in years. Great to see and let’s hope this isn’t just a new manager bounce!

Arsenal fans

Steve: Terrible performance. We have now played the bottom two clubs, Southampton and Everton, and only have one point to show for it - hardly title-winning credentials.

Charlie: Arsenal will end up paying for a very poor transfer window, a lack of attacking options off the bench was evident.

Steve: What an absolute shambles. Cannot believe we played so badly and if I'm honest I don't think we will win the league on this performance.