'The happiest I've ever been' - O'Hara loving life at St Mirren

Mark O'Hara has vowed to repay St Mirren after being taken by surprise with a new contract.

The 27-year-old arrived from a two-year deal from Motherwell last season but is now tied down until summer 2026 as he thrives under Stephen Robinson in Paisley.

"It is the happiest I have been in my career,” O’Hara.

"Everything feels right with regards the players, the staff and the club. The football has been great and I have been playing most weeks.

"I was surprised when the manager pulled me in a couple of weeks ago, I still had a year on my contract. I didn't think it was top of the agenda.

"I have loved every minute here and it feels like home.

"I was absolutely delighted and I need to repay the manager, board and staff and everyone who has put trust in me. I am very thankful."