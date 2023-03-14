'Beat Saints and the positivity under Goodwin will continue to grow'

Paul McNicoll, Dode Fox podcast, external

It’s been a rare weekend of avoiding disappointment for United fans. Of course, we had no game so couldn’t lose, but right now, that’s a positive.

Speaking of positives, since Jim Goodwin has come in there has definitely been an uptick in attitudes and desire from the squad.

In his first game, although the result was the same, a defeat, against Aberdeen the performance was far better than previous weeks. Of that there can be no doubt.

That took us to a midweek match in Livingston and, at the third time of asking, we actually got the game played.

For the first half, I wasn’t so sure that was a good thing. Livingston completely dominated the opening 45 and will have felt aggrieved to go in only one goal up and for their opponents still having a full complement of players on the park, with Sheep (Kieran Freeman) incredibly fortunate to not see red.

It was a torrid time for Sheep as he was up against Nouble, and we all know how much of a handful big Joel can be.

Another positive worth mentioning is that the manager was proactive on the night. He saw that changes were required and Sheep was replaced by Liam Smith before the break. More changes were made at half-time with Sadat Anaku up front being replaced by young Kai Fotheringham.

We also went from a back three/five to a four. These are changes that I’d argue the previous manager would not have made. In fact, a few weeks ago, I think Livi would have run out comfortable winners.

That they didn’t speaks to the changes and also far more desire from the players on the park. United were definitely the better team in the second half and deservedly got level through World Cup star Aziz Behich. After that I felt we could go on and win it, but it wasn’t to be.

Still, it’s been a number of years since United have picked up three points at Livingston so a draw wasn’t the worst result. You could almost say it was another positive.

This weekend sees us play St Mirren at Tannadice and it really is a game we need to win. St Mirren this season are no mugs though, so it won’t be easy. We’re also going to have to do so without Dylan Levitt as the silky Welshman appears to have been ruled out for the season. A bitter blow for the team.

Defeat is not even being contemplated. A draw, meh, I wouldn’t take it beforehand. If that is what happens then we are sure to remain bottom. A win, however, and the positivity will continue to grow.