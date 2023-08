Manchester United have been after a striker for months.

Now, in the shape of Rasmus Hojlund, Erik ten Hag has someone new to lead the line.

But is he the right fit? Have United sorted their front line for the next decade?

Or is £72m a lot of money to spend on a 20-year-old who scored 10 goals in 34 games last season for Atalanta?

Let us know your thoughts