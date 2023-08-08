Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

Quite a number of Everton’s younger players have moved on this summer, either on season long loans or permanent moves. Jarrad Branthwaite had a successful loan period in the Eredivisie with PSV Eindhoven last season and was part of the England Under 21s squad that won the European Championships this summer.

He looked composed and authoritative when coming off the bench at half-time against Sporting. Aged just 21, he still has plenty to learn, but certainly seems to be a player with a bright future.

Various Premier League clubs are reportedly interested in signing him, but Everton have already lost two central defenders since the end of last season. They can ill afford to lose another one. There’s more than a possibility that Jarrad Branthwaite could start against Fulham.

If not he’ll be on the bench.

On paper at least, Lewis Dobbin is a little further away from getting regular Premier League game time at the moment. But that situation can change overnight. Everton’s shortage of options at the top end of the pitch means he’s likely to be in and around the first team squad.

He’s quick and with an eye for goal and has a hunger to succeed. Opportunities to make his mark in the senior squad have been limited so far, but it only takes one moment in one match for all that to change.

Hope springs eternal.

