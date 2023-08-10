Beale on Souttar - gossip

Rangers boss Michael Beale has played down "lazy" speculation surrounding Harry Souttar, with the Australia centre-back's future uncertain at Leicester City. (The Herald)

Beale has dismissed suggestions Ridvan Yilmaz could leave Rangers, saying the Turkey defender will return to training next week - although admitted the left-back is missing his best friend Fashion Sakala. (Football Scotland)

QPR midfielder Sam Field has emerged as a transfer target for Rangers, with the 25-year-old in the final year of his contract at Beale's previous club. (Glasgow World)

Rangers forward Scott Wright's move to Pendikspor was called off because of financial constraints at the Turkish club. (Scottish Sun)

