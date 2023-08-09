Rob Staton, BBC Radio Sheffield

There's no such thing as a quiet week at Sheffield United.

Days before the season starts and Sander Berge is departing for another newly promoted team in Burnley. The Blades have made a replacement signing, but the fact is two key players from the promotion team have left - on top of Tommy Doyle and James McAtee returning to Manchester City.

It's a stark contrast to the busy and somewhat more positive summers experienced by Burnley and Luton Town. There's still plenty of time for United to make some attractive, positive moves in the transfer window. Yet there's also some fear, understandably, from supporters.

What is the financial situation at the club? Why can't they retain key players? What's happening with a potential takeover? Why does it feel like some big transfer moves are still to be done with the season starting on Saturday? Is the manager being properly backed after his tremendous achievement of promotion?

I actually think Paul Heckingbottom is such a good boss that it wouldn't be a shock if he got his team together - despite the departures and injuries - and got a result against Crystal Palace.

However, he needs support to have the best chance to have a go at the Premier League - because this is a weaker team today compared with the one that finished second in the Championship.