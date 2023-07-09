Kenny Miller believes Rangers manager Michael Beale has "earned the trust" of supporters as he continued to rebuild the squad at Ibrox.

After Allan McGregor, Filip Helander, Scott Arfield, Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos left the club this summer, goalkeeper Jack Butland, defender Dujon Sterling and attacking players Sam Lammers, Abdallah Sima, Kieran Dowell and Cyriel Dessers have been recruited.

"[Attack] is clearly an area of the team where Michael needed to get numbers in, they needed to get quality in. He's addressed that pretty quickly," Miller told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

"Dessers now coming in would be the most recognised one to take on that goal scoring mantle. Dessers definitely looks like he's coming into nail a slot down.

"Sima has potential, he has a lot of good qualities. He's had a few injury issues. He's a signing that will probably grow into the team.

"Michael has been tracking these guys for a while. He's put a lot of work into these players. At this moment, he's earned the trust of the Rangers fans in relation to who he's trying to sign. [Todd] Cantwell and [Nicolas] Raskin, his first two signings, have been outstanding."