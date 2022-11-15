Motherwell boss Steven Hammell admits his January transfer business will have a “huge” bearing on his side's season.

The Premiership break for the World Cup might give managers more time to focus on recruitment, but it has been a key priority since the August window closed for Hammell, who had fewer than three weeks to sign players in the summer after replacing Graham Alexander.

“The work we do in January is going to be massive for us, I think that’s clear, it’s obvious,” said Hammell, whose side sit four points off the top six and five off the bottom in ninth place.

“It’s a constant process, that’s not something we set aside a certain spot for, it’s something we are constantly looking at.

“We were in until late on Thursday night looking at potential January and summer recruitment, what we can and can’t do, and that’s something we look at every single day.

“But it’s clear what we do in January is going to be huge for us this season.”