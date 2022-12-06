Where are West Ham playing before domestic football returns?

With the return of domestic football now just two weeks away, West Ham have two matches before the Premier League begins in earnest.

D﻿avid Moyes' side returned to training at Rush Green on Saturday and will play both of their friendlies away from London Stadium.

Tuesday, 6 December, Cambridge United v West Ham, Abbey Stadium, 19:00 GMT

Saturday, 17 December, Fulhamv West Ham, Craven Cottage, 13:00 GMT

W﻿ith the Hammers being previously eliminated from the League Cup by Blackburn Rovers on penalties, they will return to domestic action against league leaders Arsenal on Boxing Day (20:00 GMT).