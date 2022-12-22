Gossip - Rangers backed to lure Bellingham

Former Rangers full-back Alan Hutton has backed the Ibrox club to sign Jude Bellingham's 17-year-old younger brother Jobe, whose Birmingham City contract expires in 2024. (Football Insider), external

Ex-Rangers captain Barry Ferguson has criticised defender Connor Goldson for suggesting the team would have lost Tuesday's game against Aberdeen under former manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst. (Scottish Sun), external

Rangers defender Borna Barisic says the World Cup exhausted him both physically and mentally despite playing only one game in the tournament as Croatia reached the semi-finals. (Scottish Sun), external

Midfielder Scott Arfield says Rangers players know "if you fall beneath Michael Beale's standards" in training you are not going play in matches. (Daily Record), external

