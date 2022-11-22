🎧 Can Bamford bounce back?
- Published
Episode Eight of our Leeds United podcast Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet is available now on BBC Sounds.
Kaiser Chiefs bassist Simon Rix joins Jonny Buchan and Adam Pope from BBC Radio Leeds as they continue the Leeds United chat throughout the World Cup.
This week they discuss defenders, strikers and a court case involving the Leeds United owner.
Skip twitter post
“Only person in the universe that wanted this World Cup must be Patrick Bamford” 🙏— BBC Sport West Yorkshire (@BBCWYS) November 21, 2022
Can Leeds United’s number 9 bounce back?
Episode 8 of ‘Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet’ is out now on iTunes, Spotify & @BBCSounds
👉 https://t.co/9ZkVvMluIc#LUFC | #bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/df5pO2joaL
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post