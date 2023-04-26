Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Rumours persist linking Hammers skipper Declan Rice with a big-money move to Arsenal this summer.

Evidently, with Rice’s contract running down and no sign of the England midfielder signing an extension, the club have got a major decision to make in the summer.

However, no matter what the future holds, Rice’s commitment to the West Ham cause cannot be questioned.

Rice scored a brilliant goal in the Europa Conference League win against Gent, and followed that up with a well-struck effort against Bournemouth on Sunday.

Then, on Tuesday night, he was not just present at the Emirates Stadium to watch West Ham win the FA Youth Cup, but was part of the celebrations with Kevin Keen’s kids in the dressing room.

Rice has been a credit to the club in recent weeks, when it would have been easier to hide.