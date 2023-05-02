BBC Radio Leeds’ Adam Pope says the potential appointment of Sam Allardyce as Leeds manager is a "desperate throw of the dice".

The Whites are set to sack boss Javi Gracia and are in talks to appoint the former England manager.

"The connection is with Angus Kinnear the chief executive of Leeds who worked with Allardyce at West Ham, so there is knowledge there," Pope told the Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet podcast.

"I am sure Allardyce would have been on the phone to Angus several times if I was to make a guess.

"My issue is that it is reflective of a plan which is no longer in existence. It is not Leeds United anymore and it looks pretty doomed to be quite honest.

"Has Allardyce got a reputation to ruin by doing this? I would say not.

"I think most people just think it is a way back into work for him if I am brutally honest. For the growth of the club that is not the way forward. It is just the final knock of an awful season.

"If Allardyce can get them safe it would be incredible but right now it just looks like a desperate throw of the dice right at the end of the night."

