With David de Gea's contract expiring this summer, we asked whether Manchester United should offer him a new deal or if it is time for the goalkeeper to move on.

Here are some of your comments:

Andrew: De Gea has literally saved us in every game. Not just normal goalkeeping stuff, but incredible saves that all of us in the crowd say "wow, how did he stop that". He has done that for years. This is a massive over reaction from people who don't watch him every game. He has plenty more to give to United. Sign him up please.

Steve: I feel David should move on now. Its obvious he's not comfortable with playing out from the back with his feet. He has tried but most of his recent mistakes have been due to lack of confidence playing around the box.

Gordon: So much rubbish being talked about re De Gea. He's has had a really good season... just look at how many clean sheets he has had. Need to get a new contract signed. United's failing is all about not scoring goals, or even being dangerous when attacking. They are so weak going forward at present and it's Martial who needs to go!

Hedley: It's time to get a keeper in who can play with the ball at his feet. De Gea is a great shot stopper but offers nothing more so it's time to let him go if we are going to progress in the modern era.

Louis: David De Gea has served us immensely for many years now, he’s undoubtedly one of the world’s best shot-stoppers. However the modern goalkeeper requires so much more. He has improved this season but I think if we replace him well, we will never look back. He does not inspire confidence in our defence.