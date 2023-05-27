Sutton's prediction: 2-1

From my last month of predictions, it feels like I have only got about one right - there have been so many strange results. Take Newcastle's 0-0 draw against Leicester on Monday, for example. We know how bad the Foxes are defensively and I would have bet my house on Newcastle scoring.

The amazing thing about Leicester and Leeds is that they both score lots of goals, more than anyone else in the bottom half of the table. Leicester have scored 49, which is as many as Aston Villa, who are seventh.

But both of them are so poor defensively, which is why they are down there.

Leicester gambled that they could draw at Newcastle, win this game and stay up. I think the first two parts will go according to plan, but sadly the last bit is out of their hands and victory here might not be enough to save them.

West Ham may rotate a few players with the Europa Conference League final in mind, but their away form has been poor anyway. They went from the end of August to the start of April without managing a single league success on the road.

Devendorf's prediction:It feels like there is a certain charm about Leicester after their fairytale title win in 2016, but there won't be a happy ending here. When West Ham play well, they are like a machine. They basically destroyed Leeds last weekend and, sadly for Leicester, I think they will do the same to them. 1-2

