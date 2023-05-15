Sunday's win over West Ham confirmed a top-10 finish in the Premier League for Brentford - a performance that Danny Murphy believes may see their manager Thomas Frank coveted by other clubs.

Speaking on Match of the Day 2, ex-England midfielder Murphy said of the Bees: "It's amazing how good they are at what they do.

"I've been fortunate enough to watch them live a few times and they've been terrific in terms of tempo, organisation, set-plays are brilliant... he's done a really good job, the manager, and unfortunately I think some of the bigger boys will be looking at him.

"Their recruitment's fantastic, there's a togetherness there that you admire from afar, and you don't really see them capitulating. It's not like next season you would worry about them, would you?"

