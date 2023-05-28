Thomas Frank said Ethan Pinnock "will be spending the prime years of his career" with Brentford after agreeing a new deal.

The defender has signed a four-year contract, extending his stay with the Bees until the summer of 2027.

He has made 153 appearances for the club and scored seven goals since signing from Barnsley in 2019.

"This is great news for Brentford and I am incredibly pleased that we have Ethan with us for four more years, I am sure our fans are delighted," said Frank.

"Ethan has been a mountain in defence for us for the last four years. He played a key role in our journey to the top half of the Premier League. He is a top, top player and a great person.

"He has stepped seamlessly in the Premier League and it is an amazing story for him, and for football, that he can progress from non-league to the top of the game so quickly.

"He has proven himself to be a typical Brentford signing, he meets every challenge he faces and we think there is still more development for him.

"His impact in both boxes has been very important for us. He is superb defensively in the air and on the ground and plays a key role in our set-pieces. I think we will see even more goals from him next season.

"Ethan has been so reliable and consistent for us and I am sure that will continue. He will be spending the prime years of his career with us and we look forward to him helping the team be successful in the coming seasons.”