Brentford defender Ben Mee appeared as a pundit on Sunday's Match of the Day 2 and reflected on a hugely successful first season with the Bees.

Mee joined on a free transfer from relegated Burnley last summer and has started 36 of Brentford's 37 league games this term, helping the club to ninth place in the Premier League table.

There is still a chance that Thomas Frank's side could qualify for the Europa Conference League, although they would have to complete a league double over champions Manchester City and also hope results involving Aston Villa and Tottenham go in their favour.

Asked if "picking the right environment" was the most important factor when choosing a new club, the 33-year-old said: "I felt like it was right for me, it felt like a club I could thrive at and learn as well. I’ve learned a lot under the manager and with the players I’ve played with.

"It’s a fearless bunch, we go to these big teams and perform like we did on Saturday [in the win at Tottenham]. We’ve done that all season against some good teams."

